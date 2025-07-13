Final Senate report on Trump assassination attempt details ‘stunning failures’ by Secret Service

The Senate’s final report on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump during his rally in Butler details “multiple, unacceptable failures” by the United States Secret Service ahead of the gunfire.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) released the final report by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Sunday, exactly a year after Trump was hit in the ear, and attendee Corey Comperatore was killed after gunman Thomas Crooks started shooting during a campaign event.

It builds on the preliminary report released in September that found multiple failures within the agency.

The report, Rand says, exposes a “disturbing pattern of denials, mismanagement, and missed warning signs—some occurring just minutes before shots were fired."

“What happened was inexcusable and the consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation,” Rand said in a press release.

Some of the core issues found involved the Secret Service denying multiple requests for additional resources to protect Trump while campaigning, “ill-defined” responsibilities for agents, failure to share pertinent threat intelligence to agents in charge of security, and a lack of coordination between the Secret Service, state and local law enforcement.

"This was not a single error. It was a cascade of preventable failures that nearly cost President Trump his life," the report states.

The report is also critical of the Secret Service’s discipline of agents involved in planning and executing the rally. Six agents, including four based at the Pittsburgh field office, involved with securing the Butler Farm Show property, were suspended without pay.

In the report, the committee says they believe that more people should have been disciplined and that two people received lighter punishments than initially recommended.

This is not the only report critical of how the Secret Service handled the rally. A separate Government Accountability Office report released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Saturday says agents knew of a threat not specific to the rally, but never passed it on.

A House of Representatives report issued in October found that the assassination attempt was “preventable and should not have happened.”

See the full report below.

