Fire destroys part of house in Cook Township

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a house was destroyed by a fire in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 4100 block of Main Street in Cook Township at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The siding on part of the house was destroyed, leaving the inside exposed.

Fire also appeared to create a large hole in the roof.

Dispatchers said there were no injuries.

