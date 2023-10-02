Fire destroys part of house in Cook Township

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a house was destroyed by a fire in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 4100 block of Main Street in Cook Township at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The siding on part of the house was destroyed, leaving the inside exposed.
Fire also appeared to create a large hole in the roof.
Dispatchers said there were no injuries.
