Firefighter injured while battling Fayette County house fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in a house along Yaugher Hollow Road in North Union Township around 6:30 p.m.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a hand or arm injury.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

