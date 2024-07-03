Local

Firefighter injured while battling Fayette County house fire

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Firefighter injured while battling Fayette County house fire

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in a house along Yaugher Hollow Road in North Union Township around 6:30 p.m.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a hand or arm injury.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Suspect dead after weapons, notes prompt search in Cranberry Township, sources say
  • Director of McCandless daycare accused of abusing toddlers
  • Pittsburgh police searching for missing mother, her baby boy
  • VIDEO: Former Pittsburgh medic charged in head-on East Carson Street crash that killed grandmother
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read