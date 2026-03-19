Former borough manager appears in court for theft charges after being censured by local school board

The former Rankin borough manager is headed to trial on theft charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Rankin borough manager accused of using borough’s credit card for $10K in personal expenses

Terri Lawson is also currently on the Woodland Hills school board.

Prosecutors say she misused a credit card during her time as the borough manager.

Police say she spent $10,000 on a Rankin Borough credit card when she was the borough manager.

Her attorney says the current Woodland Hills School Member is innocent.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woodland Hills School Board president steps down following theft charges

“We are chipping away at the stone. My client is not admitting guilt whatsoever,” defense attorney Phil DiLucente said.

DiLucente walked by his client’s side at her preliminary hearing on Thursday, where two charges were withdrawn, and others were consolidated.

Detectives say Lawson ate at high-end restaurants, went to marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores and put all of her purchases on the borough card.

According to officers, Lawson paid off more than half of the balance, but still owes around $4,000.

DiLucente told Channel 11 that his client didn’t do anything wrong, and she shouldn’t be charged with a crime.

“Could you say there might have been an administrative snafu? Sure, they happen every day. God forbid anyone who owns a business like myself, we are going to start prosecuting persons for administrative snafus coupled with convenient memories at times,” DiLucente said.

At Wednesday night’s Woodland Hills school board meeting, board members voted to censure Lawson.

“Woodland Hills seems to, at this juncture, censure lots of people for different things. Anybody that gets censured, including the president of the United States, does not like it. But think about it again… It’s politics…so politics has a way of living in this world with us, doesn’t it?” DiLucente said.

There is not yet a trial date scheduled.

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