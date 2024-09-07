Former President George W. Bush will not endorse in 2024 election

Neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump will receive an endorsement from former President George W. Bush in the upcoming presidential election.

NBC News reports Bush’s office said he would be staying out of this race and not endorsing either side.

“President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago,” the office said.

Bush’s wife, Laura, is also not expected to endorse a candidate.

Dick Cheney, Bush’s former vice president, announced on Friday that he would be voting for Kamala Harris.

Bush endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012 and Sen. John McCain in 2008.

