Former President Trump to hold rally in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Johnstown on Friday afternoon.

The rally will be held at 4:30 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s rally will mark Trump’s fourth time back to Pennsylvania since the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler.

The former president plans to return to Butler in October. An exact date has not been set yet.

