Former Steeler Diontae Johnson traded to Baltimore Ravens, according to reports

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Diontae Johnson BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver has been traded again, according to reports.

The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers back in March. Now, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Johnson is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a pick swap.

Rapoport says in the trade, the Panthers are getting the Ravens’ 5th-round pick, and the Ravens get the Panthers’ 6th-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Johnson is one of several wide receivers traded in recent weeks, including Davante Adams and Amari Cooper.

