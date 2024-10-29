Former Steeler Diontae Johnson traded to Baltimore Ravens, according to reports

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver has been traded again, according to reports.

The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers back in March. Now, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Johnson is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a pick swap.

Rapoport says in the trade, the Panthers are getting the Ravens’ 5th-round pick, and the Ravens get the Panthers’ 6th-round pick in the 2025 draft.

It’s a pick swap between the teams — Baltimore’s 5th for Carolina’s 6th rounder this year. https://t.co/3pcgBbQnE1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2024

Johnson is one of several wide receivers traded in recent weeks, including Davante Adams and Amari Cooper.

