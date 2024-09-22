Franklin Park events gives community members an inside look into volunteer firefighting

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — Several local fire departments gave community members the chance to be firefighters for a day.

The free Firefighter for a Day event was held at Franklin Park Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday. The 16 participants met with volunteers from several area fire departments and were able to try on gear and operate the fire hose.

The idea of the event is to connect with people interested in volunteer firefighting.

“It takes a lot of people to run a fire company. So we’re always looking for active members, and today’s a good way to get people who may not understand what it’s like, just to see some of the activities that we do,” Roger Sechler said.

Anyone interested in helping a volunteer fire department should contact their local company to learn about getting involved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group