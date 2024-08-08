Local

Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee soars to semi-finals in Paris Olympics 57kg FreeStyle

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Ones to watch: Spencer Lee Ones to watch: Spencer Lee

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PARIS — Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee soared to the semi-finals in the 57kg Wrestling Freestyle at the Paris Olympics.

>> Ones to watch: Spencer Lee

Lee faced off against China’s Zou Wanhao in the 1/8 finals and won by a score of 3-2. In the quarter-finals, he took down Kyrgyzstan’s Bekzat Almaz Uulu in just over a minute.

Lee, who won three PIAA titles with Franklin Regional, will take the stage in the semi-finals at around 12:20 p.m. His opponent will be Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman, 18, reported missing 2 hours before being found shot to death in Monroeville, police say
  • Local softball coach accused of sexually assaulting teenager
  • Rapper Nelly arrested in St. Louis area
  • VIDEO: Plan for new swimming pool in Green Tree getting mixed reaction in the community
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read