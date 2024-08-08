Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee soars to semi-finals in Paris Olympics 57kg FreeStyle

PARIS — Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee soared to the semi-finals in the 57kg Wrestling Freestyle at the Paris Olympics.

>> Ones to watch: Spencer Lee

Lee faced off against China’s Zou Wanhao in the 1/8 finals and won by a score of 3-2. In the quarter-finals, he took down Kyrgyzstan’s Bekzat Almaz Uulu in just over a minute.

Lee, who won three PIAA titles with Franklin Regional, will take the stage in the semi-finals at around 12:20 p.m. His opponent will be Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev.

