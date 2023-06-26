Local

Freeport area hit hard by strong winds Sunday evening

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

FREEPORT, Pa. — Storms rolled into the Freeport area between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, bringing strong winds through the region.

“The wind was blowing so hard from the south, and then all of a sudden it switched and started blowing from the northeast and coming back in,” said Clyde Vitale, who lives on River Forest Drive.

Vitale said when the wind changed direction, things really got bad.

“I was looking out my window, and I saw the tree fall down,” Vitale told Channel 11 News.

The tree he saw fall was his neighbor’s cherry tree, which they believed was at least 85 years old.

Trees are down in yards up and down Vitale’s street.

“Directly affected properties with big trees are about five, eight different properties with big ones, and then the power outage,” Vitale said. [It] came right across the power lines here with a tree across the road.”

The golf course also saw trees and large branches scattered across the fairways and greens, and one home had a new boat canopy destroyed.

While there is a lot of cleanup left to do, neighbors say they’re glad nobody was hurt.

