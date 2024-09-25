Police activity shuts down several roads in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several roads are shut down due to “significant” police activity in the Pine Township area.

Police are in the area of Babcock Boulevard near Valencia Borough and the Butler County line. The Northern Regional Police Chief Bryan DeWick said authorities are attempting to verify the welfare of a person inside a home.

Current road closures include:

Mars-Valencia Road at Downieville and Camp Trees intersection.

Three Degree Road at Babcock Boulevard

James Street at Babcock Boulevard

Babcock Boulevard in the area of Old State Road to the Red Belt

Fire officials are asking drivers to take a different route and avoid the area.

DeWick said there is no danger to any of the surrounding homes or the public.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group