Garbage truck crashes into McKeesport business, injuring 2

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two people were hurt when a garbage truck crashed into a building in McKeesport on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:45 p.m. in the area of Thirteenth and Walnut streets.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer appears to show the truck went through a fence and into a brick commercial building. A pickup truck was also severely damaged in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

