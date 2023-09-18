Local

Garbage truck crashes into McKeesport business, injuring 2

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two people were hurt when a garbage truck crashed into a building in McKeesport on Monday afternoon.

Click here for photos from the scene

It happened just before 12:45 p.m. in the area of Thirteenth and Walnut streets.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer appears to show the truck went through a fence and into a brick commercial building. A pickup truck was also severely damaged in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • National Cheeseburger Day: Deals from McDonalds, Wendy’s, others
  • Several local school districts evacuated after bomb threats
  • Firefighters respond to incident at Kennywood Park
  • VIDEO: Community fun day honors teen murdered at haunted hayride
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read