Garbage truck rolls over, shuts down major road in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A garbage truck rolled over and closed a major road in Washington County Monday morning.

The Charleroi Fire Department said a garbage truck rolled over. There is also a significant hydraulic leak due to the crash.

State Route 88 is closed between the I-70 east ramps and Stableins. The fire department said it will be closed for a significant amount of time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

