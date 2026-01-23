Gov. Josh Shapiro signs proclamation of disaster emergency to prepare for weekend winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a proclamation of disaster emergency on Friday to prepare for the major winter storm this weekend.

Much of the state is expected to see significant snowfall and cold weather, beginning Saturday.

The governor’s declaration allows the state to access funding and mobilize resources to assist counties and municipalities’ response efforts.

“Our teams at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have been working to prepare to support Pennsylvanians as this winter storm impacts our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “Today, I signed a disaster declaration for the entire Commonwealth to ensure our agencies have all necessary resources ready to go. Stay off the roads if you can, be safe, and follow instructions from PEMA and your local authorities.”

Drivers are told to stay off the roads if possible. Those who need to travel should plan ahead and follow local and state authorities’ directions.

