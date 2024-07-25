Gov. Shapiro visits New Castle amid VP rumors as vetting continues

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Similarly to almost every recent election cycle, the road to the White House goes through the Commonwealth. But this time, the stakes may be much higher as top Pennsylvania lawmakers have already endorsed a Kamala Harris-Josh Shapiro ticket.

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro joined Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Humphreys to highlight new laws that increase the transparency and accountability of pharmacy benefit managers (PBM), cut costs, and support local pharmacies.

>> Gov. Shapiro won’t speculate on Harris VP pick, calls it a ‘deeply personal’ decision

House Bill 1993 grants the Pennsylvania Insurance Department regulatory oversight over PBMs to end predatory practices and save Pennsylvanians money on prescription drugs.

During his visit, Channel 11 News asked Shapiro directly if he was being vetted for the vice president position he declined to answer, but said, “That is a deeply personal decision that should be made free from any political pressure. While I am grateful for the kindness, this is a process that the vice president needs to go through and make her decision based on factors that she lays forward.”

Based on a CNN poll released on Wednesday, Trump holds 49% support among registered voters nationwide. Harris has garnered 46% of support in a closer contest than CNN found in polling earlier this year on the matchup between Biden and Trump.

The big question remains: who will her running mate be? NBC News reported the following lawmakers are being vetted:

North Carolina Gov.Roy Cooper

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Minnesota Gov.Tim Walz

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Shapiro confirmed he had spoken to Harris but said their conversation did not address the topic.

“She asked me for my endorsement, and two we discussed how to defeat Donald Trump here in Pennsylvania that’s all we discussed and she and I have not spoken since then,” said Shapiro.

It is unclear when Vice President Harris will make that announcement.

