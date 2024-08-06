Greene County Regional Police Department searching for man they believe is tied to drug cartel

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — The Greene County Regional Police Department is searching for a man they think could be tied to a drug cartel.

Police say the search for a stolen motorcycle led them to Jimmy Butterfield’s Morris Township home.

At the house, police say they found more stolen bikes, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle and a pound of meth they believe came from a drug lab across the southern United States border.

“These are staging areas for a lot of the dealers to network their narcotics throughout the areas and into major cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia,” said Greene County Regional Police Department Chief William DeForte.

Anyone with information on Butterfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greene County Regional Police Department.

