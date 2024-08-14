Greensburg woman fighting for her life after North Versailles motorcycle crash

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The family of a Greensburg woman is staying hopeful as she continues to recover inside Forbes Hospital after a harrowing motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Elizabeth Lindsay was seriously hurt and broke several bones.

>> 3 hurt when 2 motorcycles crash into SUV in North Versailles, police say

“For her prognosis, we don’t want to give anybody any false hopes, but she has a very challenging road ahead of her,” said Peter Lindsay, Elizabeth’s brother.

Elizabeth Lindsay is a fighter in more ways than one. She’s the owner of a karate school in North Huntingdon. Now, she’s fighting for her life.

“The accident is so severe that she shouldn’t be here, and the result that she is here is from God, from her true will and from the strength of her body,” Peter Lindsay said.

Elizabeth is one of three people hurt in a motorcycle crash in North Versailles Saturday night. Investigators said she and her friend were riding along Route 30 when an SUV pulled in front of them.

Since that night, Elizabeth has been in critical condition at the hospital. She’s sedated as she undergoes multiple surgeries.

The driver and other motorcyclist are expected to recover.

Elizabeth’s brother said his sister’s motorcycle helmet saved her life. He believes she has the strength and willpower to recover.

“She’s a very strong-willed individual,” Peter Lindsay said. “If she has her mind set on something, she’s going to do it.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page and is asking for support to cover the medical bills starting to pile up. If you’d like to donate, click here.

