‘He didn’t even slow down’: Beltzhoover neighbors watch car barrel through 2 poles, house

PITTSBURGH — A car wreaked havoc in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Charles Stephens was sitting on his porch on Charles Street when he saw a car come barreling down.

“The car came on the sidewalk and wiped out the poles and kept going,” Stephens said.

The car slammed through two light poles in the Beltzhooover neighborhood just after 4 p.m., but it didn’t stop there.

“He didn’t even slow down. It just kept going,” said Stephens.

The car drove straight into a house at the end of the street on Beltzhoover Avenue.

The homeowner didn’t want to be identified but told Channel 11 she was sitting in the next room in the living room when the car crashed through her enclosed brick porch, taking a garbage can from the sidewalk with it.

“I thought something had fell down in the house because it was just a loud noise,” she said.

The homeowner, her son and grandson were home at the time but weren’t hurt.

“I didn’t even know what to think and I didn’t,” the homeowner said. “I was trying to figure out, well, how did that happen?”

It’s unclear what led up to the crash but the homeowner said the driver got out of the car and was talking.

“He was saying he was okay,” she said.

Emergency dispatchers said the driver was taken to the hospital. His car was towed.

This isn’t the first time the homeowner said a car has driven onto her front lawn. Recently, a car smashed into her neighbor’s fence.

“First time for the house but usually just all around here,” she said.

A couple of hours after the crash, crews with Duquesne Light were cleaning up some of the mess. They got the glass out of the street and were cutting up the pole so they could haul it away. Crews said they plan on bringing new street lights to replace the broken ones.

As crews continue their work, Stephens is just thankful things weren’t worse.

“Normally, cars going up and down, but nobody got hurt so that’s good,” he said.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

