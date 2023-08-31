‘He was the hero’: Good Samaritan saved state trooper struck by car on Parkway West

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper with Butler’s criminal investigation unit is still in the hospital after being hit by a car along the Parkway West in Robinson Township last week.

Butler County Commissioner Leslie Osche said her son, Trooper Joshua Osche, 33, was off duty on Aug. 24, heading home from a concert at Star Lake when he stopped in his personal car to help at a crash scene involving a car and tow truck that was blocking traffic.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 crashes took place in same hour along Parkway West in Robinson, State Trooper hurt

She said when her son got out of the car to put flares out on the road, he was hit by a car and got seriously hurt.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., a mother’s message to the good Samaritan who pulled her son to safety.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group