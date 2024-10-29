Here’s how Pittsburgh public safety officials are preparing for election week

PITTSBURGH — Public safety officials in the City of Pittsburgh say they’re preparing for a busy election week.

A city spokesperson says they recognize that Pennsylvania is a battleground state and Allegheny County is “an intense area of focus” for both presidential candidates. So, they’ve already started planning for everyone’s safety during the election.

Starting on Nov. 4, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police can extend officers’ shifts to ensure maximum coverage in the city, if needed. Channel 11 has already reported that officers will be placed on 12-hour shifts through election week.

Police are also working with Pittsburgh Fire, EMS and Emergency Management, along with Homeland Security for contingencies.

The spokesperson says civil unrest and violence will not be tolerated.

At the time, there is “no indication of any emergent threats related to the election.”

