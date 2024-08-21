Hiker found dead in Pennsylvania, coroner says he suffered blunt force injuries

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A hiker was found dead in York County, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports the hiker has been identified as Joshua Markey, 47, of Windsor Township. Markey had been missing since Thursday morning.

State police believe Markey, an avid hiker was walking the Mason-Dixon Trail within State Game Lands No. 8 when he fell.

Markey’s body was found in the area of Sawmill Run, WGAL reports.

“It appears that Markey had fallen and suffered blunt force injuries, which led to his death. Manner of death is pending further investigation,” the coroner’s office statement said.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

