Homewood street to receive Vision Zero traffic safety upgrade

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood will be receiving a traffic safety upgrade this week.

Bennett Street will undergo a Traffic Safety Corridor implementation starting on Wednesday, July 10.

The work will be done by the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure and will include updated signal timing coordination, shorter traffic signal cycle lengths, Pedestrian Recall for side streets, Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs) and ‘No Turn on Red’ signs.

“The innovative minds in the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure are doing all they can to improve our neighborhood streets. Their traffic safety measures enhance the well-being of Pittsburgh residents and improve roadway safety without the need for extensive construction,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

This Traffic Safety project was selected after Bennett Street was identified as a corridor in the High Injury Network (HIN), which identifies roadways within the City of Pittsburgh that pose a high threat to traffic safety, city officials said.

The Traffic Safety Corridor implementation is expected to last less than one day, weather permitting. It is also expected to be relatively low impact, with a mild delay and single lane closures.

