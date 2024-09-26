Hot temperatures expected to continue through early fall

PITTSBURGH — Meteorological fall begins September 1st and astronomical fall begins sometime around September 21st. But it’s been clear in recent years that consistent fall weather doesn’t arrive until sometime in October.

Temperatures have been running above average yet again this month, especially over the last two weeks when our overall temperature has been eight degrees above normal.

Going back to the 1970s, there has been a noticeable jump in 70+ degree days in the first 25 days of September. In fact, over the last 50 years, we’ve seen about a five day increase in these milder days. Similarly, we’re not seeing many chilly nights to kick off the new season, with only a couple of nighttime lows in the 40s during that same time as opposed to nearly ten about 50 years ago.

It may seem obvious that “true” fall is October and leading up to Halloween, but more often than not, September is an extension of summer as opposed to a preview of fall. This could mean your pool is able to stay open well past Labor Day or maybe you’re not taking your fall wardrobe out until later in the season.

When it comes to this month, above average temperatures aren’t going anywhere through early next week.

