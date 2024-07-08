Inspections on Boston Bridge create traffic restrictions in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Inspectors are working on a bridge that connects two Allegheny County communities.

The Route 48 Boston Bridge in Versailles Borough and Elizabeth Township will be restricted for inspection.

Traffic will be down to one land with cars alternating back and forth during the day. This will be in place on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to noon.

The project started Sunday and work will continue through July 12th.

Crews from Consor Engineers Inc. will be conducting the inspection.

