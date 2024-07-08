Local

Inspections on Boston Bridge create traffic restrictions in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Inspections on Boston Bridge create traffic restrictions in Allegheny County Inspectors are working on a bridge that connects two Allegheny County communities.

By WPXI.com News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Inspectors are working on a bridge that connects two Allegheny County communities.

The Route 48 Boston Bridge in Versailles Borough and Elizabeth Township will be restricted for inspection.

Traffic will be down to one land with cars alternating back and forth during the day. This will be in place on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to noon.

The project started Sunday and work will continue through July 12th.

Crews from Consor Engineers Inc. will be conducting the inspection.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Washington County road to close for bridge replacement, planned detour is more than 10 miles
  • Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick
  • Woman accused of trying to pass suspected drugs to boyfriend at Penn Hills magistrate’s office
  • VIDEO: LGBTQ advocates mourn Mercer County teen as some call for hate crime charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read