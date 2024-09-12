Invasive box tree moth discovered in Western Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — A new invasive insect species has been discovered in Western Pennsylvania.

The box tree moth was found within two cemeteries in Erie County. This discovery is the first time the insect has been spotted in Pennsylvania.

The box tree moth is a highly destructive, invasive insect new to North America. It feeds on and destroys boxwoods, which are frequently used as topiaries and hedges and featured in Pennsylvania’s public gardens, parks and conservatories, which are some of the oldest and most popular in the nation.

“This insect does not harm humans or threaten our food supply, said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It threatens livelihoods in our nursery and landscape industry, as well as the parks and gardens that enrich our communities and feed tourism dollars into our economy. Protecting communities and businesses from economic loss is a top priority of the Shapiro Administration.”

The destructive box tree moth spreads primarily through shipping and sales of infected boxwoods. The insect had previously been found in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Ontario, Canada.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has issued a quarantine to help businesses and homeowners recognize the insect, learn how to control it and keep it from spreading.

Early detection is key to preventing significant damage, loss and spread of box tree moths. Find information on how to identify and treat the insect, and safely remove and destroy infested materials at agriculture.pa.gov. Homeowners may contact your local PSU Extension office for treatment information.

If you suspect the insect on your boxwoods, you’re asked to report it to badbug@pa.gov or 1-888-253-7189. Indicate which life stage was found, if damage was present and include photos if possible.

