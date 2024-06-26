Investors hope to save former Western Penitentiary after state announces plans to demolish it

PITTSBURGH — The former Western Penitentiary on the North Side is like something out of a movie: the historic stone, the iron bar windows, and even a watch tower is all still intact. The state recently announced plans to demolish the site, but eager investors want to save it.

“I kind of have mixed emotions about it, I think it would no doubt be a good valuable piece of real estate,” explained resident, Brendan McCarthy.

To demolish or revamp the former Western Penitentiary site has become a running debate.

“On the other side of the coin too the property has some history to it, some nostalgia,” McCarthy said.

Many stakeholders and residents are torn on what’s best for the future of the historic prison. According to the State Department of General Services, a recent study determined that the site should be leveled, and then put up for sale. But that can be costly upwards of $40 million, something developers say is unnecessary.

“I think as a taxpayer in Pennsylvania I scratch my head to wonder why the state would spend $44 million to tear something down that doesn’t have a plan,” said Tracy Lawless.

Lawless is the spokesperson for the Jordan family which operates the former Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum tourist attraction in West Virginia. They hope to create a similar paranormal attraction using the penitentiary site.

“Pittsburgh is craving a non-sports attraction, so the concept would be to create something that is a haunted destination in the fall season,” Lawless said.

The group would also preserve historic elements, making it available for filmmakers who often utilize the location for movies and TV shows.

“SCI Pittsburgh has been a great location we’ve used it many times for filming most recently for the Mayor of Kingston,” said Dawn Keezer, the executive director for the Pittsburgh Film Office.

Mind Hunter and other popular movies have also used the space, something Lawless said creates local job opportunities and brings more people into the city.

Another developer, Thomas Tripoli, a resort owner has also made pleas to the governor to save the site. He hopes to turn the location into a jail-centric hotel.

Lawless said ultimately her client hopes the state reconsiders.

“If you can repurpose something, why wouldn’t you choose that option,” Lawless said.

If the state moves forward with its plans the site will be demolished by 2027.

