IUP College of Osteopathic Medicine receives pre-accreditation status, can now admit students

Indiana University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has taken its biggest step forward yet, receiving a key green light that allows the university to begin admitting students.

The American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation has granted IUP pre-accreditation status, meaning that it can begin recruiting and admitting students and begin medical instruction within the approved osteopathic medical curriculum.

It also officially means that IUP can remove the word “proposed” from the College of Osteopathic Medicine’s name.

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