JLL begins pitching ‘The Wave’ for new tenants as one-time Alcoa HQ opens itself up for newcomers

PITTSBURGH — In the more than 25 years since Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) opened its headquarters at 201 Isabella St., inspired by the flowing contour of the nearby Allegheny River, the company has since split into three and the property has been sold to an international joint venture.

Now, the building has been renamed The Wave and JLL is marketing space for lease to outsiders for the first time.

The real estate firm recently began marketing an 18,000-square-foot space on the second floor along with the entire fifth floor of around 43,000 square feet, as the three companies spun out of the original Alcoa - Arconic Corp. , Alcoa and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) - continue to operate in the building, albeit with less space overall.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group