Judge denies bail for suspect accused of shooting man in eye on Parkway West

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County judge denied bail to a man suspected in a random shooting after listening to the victim during a court hearing on Tuesday.

“I so wanted to unmute myself and say ‘Tell us who the other people were and then maybe you can get your bail,’” Bob Long told Channel 11.

From Indiana, Long joined by Zoom for today’s bond hearing for Rashawn Hall.

He still wears a patch, after losing his eye while he was in Pittsburgh for business. It’s when police say Hall randomly shot him when they were both getting onto the Parkway West.

“I’m scarred for life. There still isn’t any feeling on this side of my face. It causes a lot of problems,” Long said.

Hall was arrested for the shooting, and investigators tell Channel 11 there was at least one more person in that car. That person has never been identified.

During the defense attorney’s arguments to release Hall from jail to a home monitoring system — she implied that her client was not the shooter, and was just driving the car while someone else fired the shots.

Despite an hour of testimony, the judge decided to deny bond because he said there aren’t any conditions that would ensure the safety of the community — meaning Hall will remain behind bars until his trial.

It’s a decision Long agrees with.

“I’m not trying to be vindictive here. I’m not worried about my own safety. It’s the people of Pittsburgh,” he said.

Hall’s trial is scheduled for March 2025.

