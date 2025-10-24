Judge revokes bond for teen charged as adult in Ross Park Mall parking lot shootout

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen charged as an adult in connection with last month’s shootout at Ross Park Mall had his bond revoked.

Myshawn Scott, 16, of East Hills, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and gun charges.

Scott surrendered to Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Oct. 16. He was given a $200,000 unsecured bond and released by a magistrate.

Ross Township police said Friday that Scott had his bond revoked and denied by Court of Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski.

No further details were provided about the judge’s order.

Two other juveniles involved in the shooting were previously arrested. They are being charged as juveniles and are still in custody, police say.

Investigators say the shootout in Ross Park Mall’s parking lot stemmed from earlier disputes, and that those involved knew each other from school.

