Judge temporarily blocks Clairton City School District’s plan to put charter students on PRT buses

An Allegheny County judge ruled that the Clairton City School District cannot replace yellow bus service with Pittsburgh Regional Transit passes for charter school students.

The district’s school board voted to move forward with the transportation plan in September, despite opposition from parents and students.

But, on Friday, a judge issued an emergency injunction, requiring the district to provide yellow bus service to the 118 charter school students at least until after a hearing later in the month.

Propel Charter Schools and Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny had challenged the plan, which would have put elementary school students as young as 5 years old onto PRT buses unsupervised.

Leaders of those two organizations say they’re relieved by the judge’s decision.

“This order provides immense relief to our families, who were faced with an unsafe and unworkable transportation plan,” said Cafer Cengiz, CEO of Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny. “This ruling protects our students’ access to education, and we are hopeful this leads to a permanent, positive outcome for the children we serve.”

