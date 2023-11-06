Local

Juicery, smoothies, matcha ice cream, new pool hall coming to stretch of Forbes in Squirrel Hill

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Juice generic (Image courtesy of anasegota on Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — Amid a Squirrel Hill commercial corridor near the junction of Forbes and Murray avenues, a new matcha dessert business, a smoothie shop, a new bubble tea shop and a pool hall are all under construction and expected to open in the near future.

They will join a recently opened Orange Avocado Juicery that replaced a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in the busy stretch as well.

It’s an urban commercial stretch with plenty of small shop space conducive to ongoing turnover.

