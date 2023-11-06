Juicery, smoothies, matcha ice cream, new pool hall coming to stretch of Forbes in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Amid a Squirrel Hill commercial corridor near the junction of Forbes and Murray avenues, a new matcha dessert business, a smoothie shop, a new bubble tea shop and a pool hall are all under construction and expected to open in the near future.

They will join a recently opened Orange Avocado Juicery that replaced a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in the busy stretch as well.

It’s an urban commercial stretch with plenty of small shop space conducive to ongoing turnover.

