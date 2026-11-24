PITTSBURGH — The jury in the trial of Johnathan Morris has entered its third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the case involving the deadly shooting of McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski.

Jurors did not ask any questions Tuesday, suggesting they have spent the day reviewing the evidence and weighing testimony presented during the two-week trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Jury deliberations continue Monday against man accused of killing Officer Sean Sluganski

Morris is accused of shooting and killing Sluganski in February 2023. He is also accused of shooting Officer Chuck Thomas in the face and exchanging gunfire with a police lieutenant.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former McKeesport officer testifies about day Sean Sluganski was killed

Channel 11 spoke with legal analyst Phil DiLucente about what could be weighing on the jury as deliberations continue.

DiLucente said it is not unusual for jurors to take several days to reach a decision in a case involving so much evidence and emotion.

Over the past two days, jurors have requested to review several videos played during the trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer

That includes cell phone video showing Morris shortly before police say he opened fire on officers.

Jurors also asked to watch Morris’ interview with detectives, which took place while he was recovering in a hospital bed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New video shows detectives interviewing Johnathan Morris after Officer Sean Sluganski’s death

During that interview, Morris described pulling out his gun after seeing an officer draw his weapon.

Officers were responding after Morris’ mother called 911 and reported that her son was experiencing a violent PTSD episode. Police say officers were attempting to take Morris into custody when he began firing.

DiLucente said the length of deliberations does not necessarily mean jurors are struggling to reach an agreement.

He noted the emotional weight of the case, including the death of Sluganski, who was well-loved in the community, and the shooting of Thomas, another well-liked officer.

DiLucente also pointed to Morris’ statements that he did not intend to hurt law enforcement as another factor jurors may be considering.

The jury will continue deliberating as it works toward a verdict.

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