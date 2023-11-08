Karns City quarterback Mason Martin tests positive for meningitis, returning to UPMC Presby

PITTSBURGH — Karns City quarterback Mason Martin will return to UPMC Presby after testing positive for meningitis.

>>> Karns City quarterback hospitalized after collapsing on the field Friday night

According to a post from his father, Denny Martin, Mason started rehab and was making small improvements after collapsing on the field during a game in September.

By Tuesday morning, he vomited for the third or fourth time in less than a week and was moved to the ICU at UPMC Mercy.

Wednesday, his meningitis test came back positive.

“I believe that Mason is so close to breaking through. I can see it in his eyes when he looks at me. I can hear it in his voice when he tries to speak to me,” Denny Martin said in a Facebook post. “He is right there, he just needs a break from all these medical issues.”

>>> Father of Karns City quarterback who collapsed on field sends thanks to community for recent support

Once he returns to UPMC Presby, Mason will have his shunt removed until the meningitis clears and then another will be put in. He now faces the risks of at least two more brain surgeries.

“The fight he shows me every day is beyond words. Please continue to fight with him. Thanks for all your prayers and support,” Denny Martin said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group