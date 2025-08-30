Kennywood cancels 21+ nights after fights break out 2 weeks in a row

Kennywood is cancelling its 21+ nights after fights broke out at the event two weeks in a row.

Channel 11 told you earlier this week about a fight at the Aug. 22 event that led to multiple women being banned from the park.

Now, videos are circulating on social media showing another fight at the Aug. 29 event.

In a statement, Kennywood General Manager Rick Spicuzza condemned the fighting.

“Kennywood has a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior. Anyone displaying unruly or disruptive behavior will be banned from the park,” he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were banned as a result of the Aug. 29 fight.

Spicuzza also confirmed to Channel 11 that the park is “cancelling the 21+ event at Kennywood effective immediately.”

