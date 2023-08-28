Keystone Safari welcomes baby giraffe

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Keystone Safari has a new addition to its giraffe family, as a baby was born Friday morning.

The zoo, located in Grove City, says the baby girl was born weighing 164 pounds and standing six foot three inches tall. She’s the third giraffe to be born to Keystone Safari’s resident giraffes, Levi and Blue Jeans, who have been with the zoo since 2018.

The zoo says the calf needed some help after birth because her initial landing was “a little awkward,” but within an hour and a half took her first steps. Mom and baby were then given space to bond before baby got her first exam. The zoo vet found no initial health concerns.

Mom and baby will be viewable as they choose, but the zoo is allowing them to take breaks from park visitors. Keystone Safari encourages visitors to talk softly in the giraffe barn and says there will be times when the barn is closed for 15-30 minutes so the calf can nurse without distraction.

There will be a naming contest for the baby.

