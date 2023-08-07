Keystone State Park nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for best fall foliage

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Keystone State Park is drawing national attention, and you can help name it the best fall foliage destination in the country.

The park, along with 20 other places nationwide, is nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award.

“Keystone State Park is one of the most photographed spots in our region,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “The lake setting coupled with spectacular sunsets are the perfect combination in a photographer’s lens. The peaceful setting is enjoyed by local residents and visitors alike, especially when the leaves reach their peak performance colors in mid-October.”

Those interested can vote for the park daily until Sept. 4 by clicking here.

