PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control prevented a cat-astrophe by rescuing a kitten from a sewer in Squirrel Hill.

PHOTOS: Kitten rescued from sewer in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department posted on its Facebook that Animal Care and Control received a call for a kitten stuck in a sewer on Browns Hill Road on Thursday.

The kitten was found in one of the catch basins, the post said.

“While waiting for the water company to arrive, we dropped canned food down to the kitten and she would come out and eat it like a maniac,” said Officer Ley.

When the water company removed the gate, crews tried to catch the kitten with a net but had no luck, so they set traps on each end of the basin to catch it.

“This poor kitten wouldn’t have lasted long being stuck with no way out, no food or water,” said Officer Ley. “It’s always nice when different departments can assist each other and have great outcomes like this.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group