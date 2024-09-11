Local

Ligonier Valley High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat, superintendent says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Ligonier Valley High School was evacuated on Wednesday after receiving a bomb threat.

According to a letter from the superintendent, the school received a report on Tuesday that a student made an explosive device.

Police investigated the threat and determined it was unsubstantiated.

Wednesday afternoon, the school received a bomb threat and evacuated promptly.

“Students and staff were relocated to a safe location off-campus in coordination with local law enforcement agencies,” Superintendent Tim Kantor said.

Kantor said there is no evidence at this time that suggests the threat was credible.

All schools in the district will operate on a normal schedule Thursday.

