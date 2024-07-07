Local

Local artists help create Kennywood’s new Thunderbolt mural

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

New Thunderbolt mural

PITTSBURGH — Local artists are helping create a new Thunderbolt mural at Kennywood.

During the first weekend of the park’s newest event, Celebrate Pittsburgh, visitors saw Max Gonzales and Shane Pilster of Wicked Pittsburgh work on a mural paying tribute to the 100-year-old ride.

Pieces from the previous mural, created in 2002, are being auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting 412 Food Rescue.

>>> Kennywood auctioning off 6 pieces from Thunderbolt mural

Celebrate Pittsburgh is a month-long celebration that honors the Steel City through four unique weekends highlighting Pittsburgh’s arts, sports, heritage and food.

