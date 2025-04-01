Local lawmaker’s bill that would limit bail options for violent offenders passes State Senate

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill that seeks to restrict bail options for some defendants.

Local lawmaker Devlin Robinson (R-37) introduced Senate Bill 490, which limits bail options for people with a history of violent crimes, less than two weeks ago. It passed in a 32-17 vote on Monday.

Before the vote, Robinson addressed his colleagues and stated that the bill is a direct response to the actions of a controversial Allegheny County Magestrial District Judge, Xander Orenstein.

Orenstein was barred from hearing arraignments last April after a slew of controversial rulings involving releasing criminals on non-monetary bond.

Two of those criminals, a man accused of trafficking millions of collars of drugs into Pittsburgh on a bus and a high-speed chase suspect, went on to flee from Pennsylvania after being released. Robinson says extraditing the men back after their arrests in New York City and Florida, respectively, cost the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office up to $70,000.

Robinson also spoke about Orenstein opting to release Anthony Quesen on non-monetary bond after a 2023 assault at Point State Park. Police later arrested Quesen in connection to the stabbing death of off-duty state liquor enforcement officer Benjamin Brallier along the Montour Trail.

“This is just unacceptable that these dangerous criminals were released on a non-monetary condition despite their violent history of crime. This is just one example of a high-level threat to our constituents and it’s a shame that our current law doesn’t provide better safeguards for these extreme circumstances,” Robinson said on the Senate floor.

The bill only limits bail options for people with a history of violent crime, who have injured or run from authorities, or who possess 10 grams or more of fentanyl.

“Senate Bill 490 is simply a safeguard put into place to keep our Pennsylvania residents safe in a significant way by ensuring the most dangerous individuals aren’t released without bail,” Robinson said.

The bill now heads to the State House.

