PITTSBURGH — Former President Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The reaction has, unsurprisingly, been mostly along party lines.

>> Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

On 11 at 11, hear from local lawmakers on the guilty verdict.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group