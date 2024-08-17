Major East Liberty two-way conversion project completed after more than a decade

PITTSBURGH — A major project to reconnect Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood has wrapped up.

Penn Circle is now a two-way street, an update that officials hope will make travel through the neighborhood easier and safer.

This conversion project was part of the city’s efforts to fight urban renewal and began over a decade ago. In addition to flipping the one-way traffic into two directions, the project led to the installation of 34 crosswalks, additional greenspace, new protected bike lanes, 10 new parking spots and more.

“It just continues to show me what can happen when you have a community like East Liberty that continues to come together, foster the ability to dream, have a vision that they get accomplished, and now you’re seeing the fruits of that,” Mayor Ed Gainey said of the community he was born and raised in.

The project also serves the city’s goal of achieving zero traffic deaths by implementing safety features on area roadways that serve pedestrians, drivers and cyclists.

