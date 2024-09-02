The Mall at Robinson hosting NFL Stadium Collection Exhibit with Brick Model Design

ROBINSON, Pa. — The Mall at Robinson is hosting a sports art exhibit with Brick Model Design this weekend.

The NFL Stadium Collection Exhibit will be at the mall on Sept. 7 from 12-4 p.m.

The event is to celebrate the start of the NFL season.

The event features an Interactive Lego Build Area, free face painting, a Stadium Match Game for a chance to win amazing prizes and a Crumbl Cookie Pop Up.

