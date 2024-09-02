Local

The Mall at Robinson hosting NFL Stadium Collection Exhibit with Brick Model Design

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

The Mall at Robinson - WPXI The Mall at Robinson (WPXI/WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROBINSON, Pa. — The Mall at Robinson is hosting a sports art exhibit with Brick Model Design this weekend.

The NFL Stadium Collection Exhibit will be at the mall on Sept. 7 from 12-4 p.m.

The event is to celebrate the start of the NFL season.

The event features an Interactive Lego Build Area, free face painting, a Stadium Match Game for a chance to win amazing prizes and a Crumbl Cookie Pop Up.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dead after crash in Redstone Township
  • Pittsburgh Police investigating suspicious death of ‘young female’
  • Middlesex Township Police Department looking for missing teen girl
  • VIDEO: Man killed, 2 people hurt in early morning Clairton shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read