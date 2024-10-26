Man accused of firing ‘self-defense weapon’ at man during road rage incident in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he fired a weapon at another man during a road rage incident.

Court documents say the victim was crossing West Jefferson Street in the City of Butler when he was nearly hit by an SUV and gave the driver the finger.

Police say the driver, Cory Thomas Eichert, 35, got out of the vehicle and began arguing with the victim.

Eichert allegedly got back into the vehicle and got a “self-defense weapon” that shoots rubber balls. He then shot at the victim.

When police searched Eichert’s home they also found metal balls for the weapon.

Police say that the victim was not hurt.

Eichert is charged with aggravated and simple assault and is being held at the Butler County Jail.

