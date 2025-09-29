Man accused of shooting, killing his dad in East Pittsburgh in custody

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man accused of shooting and killing his dad in East Pittsburgh is in custody.

Tayron Perry Reid, 19, of Pittsburgh, has been wanted since Sept. 18, when a criminal homicide charge was filed against him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 19-year-old wanted for shooting, killing his dad inside East Pittsburgh home, police say

On Monday, Allegheny County Police said Reid turned himself in to detectives.

Police say his father, Ta’Ron Reid, 45, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a house on Ridge Avenue on Sept. 16.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group