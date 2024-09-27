Man accused of shooting North Versailles police officer, K9 sentenced to 15-30 years in jail

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — It’s been almost a year since a North Versailles police officer and his K9 were shot, and the violence that took place is still unsettling for the police chief.

“Shut that door on this incident, and move forward,” Chief Locke told Channel 11.

North Versailles Police Chief Norm Locke and officers can finally feel a sense of closure, after Ian Fields plead guilty to shooting one of their officers, and a police dog, the day after Thanksgiving last year.

Fields, who was also shot that early morning, will spend the next 15-30 years behind bars.

“They came to an agreement that they thought was suitable. Mr. Fields took responsible for his actions in open court, and I think this is a way everyone can move forward,” the chief said.

Fields fired at several officers when they responded to a domestic violence call — Officer Steven Shawley was shot in the face and his hand, and his police dog Was shot in the leg.

“This wasn’t a case where a police officer was taking some proactive action, or a traffic stop gone bad… they were working as guardians of their community,” he added.

Today, Channel 11 got to see first hand that police K-9 Chase is fully recovered.

As for their police community, Chief Locke is still rattled by the violence against police — as there have been several officers in Allegheny County, who were killed in the line of duty over the last few years.

“These are human beings that have families and children and it has a drastic effect on them,” he added.

His hope — is that his department won’t ever have to go through this again.

“We’re all humans, we all talk and see each other in court, we are friends. It affects everyone as a whole and we are extremely grateful that Officer Shawley is here and healthy,” he said.

