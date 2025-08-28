Man accused of shooting officer, leading police on multi-county chase sentenced to prison

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of shooting a Monroeville officer and leading police on a chase across multiple counties has been sentenced to prison.

Bruce Alvarado, 40, of Clairton, was charged in November 2023.

Police said he was the driver of a vehicle that led police on a 30-mile chase, starting in Pitcairn, Allegheny County, and ending in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County.

During that chase, police said Alvarado, driving a reportedly stolen Jeep, crashed into a pickup truck and a Monroeville police cruiser when he went the wrong way in a roundabout.

Police said that was when he fired six shots at the cruiser and hit a Monroeville police officer in the arm and leg.

In June, Alvardo was found guilty of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person.

On Thursday, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced him to serve 40 to 80 years in state prison.

“Mr. Alvarado has an extensive criminal history of serious, violent offenses, and this incident proved he has no regard for human life. This sentence ensures not only the safety of our law enforcement officers, but the safety of the public in general. I sincerely thank Assistant District Attorneys Adam Barr and Jeremy Mains for prosecuting this case on behalf of the Commonwealth with the highest degree of professionalism,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.

The injured officer was off duty for six months.

