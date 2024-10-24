Man accused of trying to set woman, her vehicle on fire in Ligonier Township

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of trying to set a woman on fire in Ligonier Township.

Court documents say a victim told police Timothy W. Jordan Jr., 32, was using multiple credit cards in her name without her permission. She said he spent $771 at Lowes and took three separate withdraws of $80 from her Cash App.

The victim said Jordan also took her phone and keys to her Subaru.

A criminal complaint said the victim confronted Jordan about the situation but things escalated and he began dumping gasoline on her and around her vehicle. He then threw a lit lighter near it, attempting to catch her on fire.

The victim provided police with a video of the situation, prompting a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

