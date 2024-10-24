Local

Man accused of trying to set woman, her vehicle on fire in Ligonier Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

Man accused of trying to set woman, her vehicle on fire in Ligonier Township A man is accused of trying to set a woman on fire in Ligonier Township.

By WPXI.com News Staff

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of trying to set a woman on fire in Ligonier Township.

Court documents say a victim told police Timothy W. Jordan Jr., 32, was using multiple credit cards in her name without her permission. She said he spent $771 at Lowes and took three separate withdraws of $80 from her Cash App.

The victim said Jordan also took her phone and keys to her Subaru.

A criminal complaint said the victim confronted Jordan about the situation but things escalated and he began dumping gasoline on her and around her vehicle. He then threw a lit lighter near it, attempting to catch her on fire.

The victim provided police with a video of the situation, prompting a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man falls to death trying to get out of car window following minor crash on Route 28
  • Woman dies after being hit by car in Point Breeze
  • Parents charged in Washington County toddler’s 2023 death
  • VIDEO: Butler County releases 911 calls from shooting at July Trump rally
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read