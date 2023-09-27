Man arrested in connection to weekend homicide in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Pittsburgh’s East Hills over the weekend.

According to Pittsburgh police, Trevon Taylor, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Taylor was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Hills Drive.

Sunday morning, police said the victim, Allen Jerrone Stevens, 37, died in the hospital.

Taylor is charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

